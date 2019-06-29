10 West Yorkshire Police jobs you can apply for right now - and how much they pay

Fancy a job with West Yorkshire Police? There are several vacancies open right now with the force.

When you think of police, you probably imagine bobbies on the beat, chasing crooks and slapping on cuffs. But there are scores of analyst, secretarial and investigative jobs which need to be staffed at West Yorkshire Police. These are a few of the positions open right now - and how much they pay:

Are you looking for a job with the police? These police roles are available now

Intelligence Analyst

Location: Leeds

Salary : £22,668 - £27,339 per annum (Career Progression Scheme)

"In this role you will conduct and provide strategic, tactical and operational analysis in support of Counter Terrorism Policing objectives and produce analytical products using a range of analytical tools and methods, to support the decision making process for a range of CTP customers, internally and externally."

Are you looking for a job with the police? These police roles are available now

Senior Crime Scene Investigator

Location: Across Yorkshire

Salary: £25,566 - £30,195 per annum (£34,000-£40,000 inclusive of shift and weekend allowances)

"In this role, you will provide a comprehensive, efficient and effective crime scene examination service to police investigations by attending crime scenes and other incidents of any type."

NPAS police helicopter Flight Dispatcher

Location: Wakefield

Salary: £20,115 to £22,275

"We need you to ensure and support the efficient and safe deployment of air assets by receiving, recording and communicating information regarding requests for specialist air provision; maintaining the trust and confidence of aviation staff and customers nationwide."

Head of Employee Health and Wellbeing

Location: Wakefield

Salary: £55,701 - £59,454 per annum

"The right candidate for this critical role will lead, manage and co-ordinate the delivery of a professional and responsive Employee Health and Wellbeing service to all Police Officers and Staff across the Organisation. Through the delivery of proactive health and wellbeing initiatives, alongside mandatory Occupational Health and Health and Safety programmes, you will ensure the provision of a service which measurably contributes to the wellbeing of staff across the service."

Crime Clerical Officer

Location: Huddersfield

Salary: £20,115 - £22,275 pro rata (25 hours per week)

"This is an exciting opportunity to join a small dedicated team, supporting the Police and victims of crime by carrying out a vital administrative role.

"The post holder will update and maintain computer systems to ensure accurate, up to date information is available and that all records comply with Home Office Counting Rules (HOCR) and National Crime Recording Systems (NCRS)."

Secretary Operational Support

Location: Carr Gate, Wakefield

Salary: £18,486 - £19,704 pro rata

18.5 hours - Alternate Wednesdays, Thursday and Friday

"The main purpose of the role, is to provide a comprehensive support function to the Senior Leadership Team and work closely with colleagues to provide support across the organisation in times of absence or high workloads."

Researcher - Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit

Location: Leeds

Salary: £20,115 - 22,275 per annum

"West Yorkshire Police is looking to recruit a permanent Intelligence Researcher to join the Counter Terrorism Unit based in Leeds.

"In this role you will conduct research in support of CTP objectives, providing timely and accurate reports to a range of CTP customers, internally and externally."

Helpdesk Officer

Location: Leeds, Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Halifax

Salary: £20,115 - £22,275

"A number of openings have emerged for Help Desk Officers to join the Help Desk Team at various locations across West Yorkshire. In this role you provide a customer focused interface between West Yorkshire Police and the general public to ensure enquires are dealt with efficiently, effectively and in accordance with the Force Electronic Operating Guidelines, current legislation and Data Protection requirements."

Leadership and Management Development Trainer

Location: Carr Gate, Wakefield

Salary: £31,095 - £32,907 per annum

"In this exciting role you will identify, design, prepare, deliver and evaluate leadership and management development interventions for police officers and staff of varying ranks and grades in accordance with West Yorkshire Police policies and strategies. You will also assist, as required, in other areas of learning and development design and delivery within the department according to organisational needs."

Reader/Receiver

Location: Leeds

Salary: £28,353- £30,195 per annum

"In this role you will perform the role of Receiver and/or Document Reader within the Major Incident Room. This involves the supervision of all aspects of the MIR and Holmes system to CTP NE, the identified six Regional Forces and the National CT Network in the investigation of Counter Terrorism investigations."

To apply for any of the roles, head to the West Yorkshire Police recruitment website.