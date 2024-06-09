This week, our court round-up also includes a drug addict from Wakefield who broke into his ex-partner’s shed and killed her pet ferret.
Here are 10 of the criminals who appeared before judges this week -
1. David Hallas
David Hallas, 40, of Oddfellow Street, Morley, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to nine counts of theft from a shop, two counts of refusing to provide a sample which happened while in custody, one count of failing to surrender, and a count of burglary in relation to an incident at a bar in December. In one incident, he nicked £145 worth of steaks. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. James Fillary
James Fillary, 39, of Westover View, Bramley, was jailed, for eight years and 10 months after he was found guilty following a trial of wounding with intent and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. In 2022, he slashed his mate with a machete outside his house, leaving the victim in a life-threatening condition. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Jordan O'Halloran
Jordan O'Halloran, 28, of Long Lane, Halifax, was handed a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. At Mill Hill Kebabs last year, he violently attacked two men following a night out. Photo: Google
4. Thomas and Isaac Bickersteth
Twin brothers Thomas Bickersteth and Isaac Bickersteth, both 18, of Sawley Close, Wakefield, were handed suspended sentences and ordered to carry out a number of rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. They were charged with affray and being in possession of a bladed article in an incident at a petrol station in Wakefield. They pulled out knives as a 4x4 car drove at them repeatedly. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Truong Nguyen
Truong Nguyen, 23, who was homeless, was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to the production of cannabis. In September, police found him in a house on Bradford Road tending to a cannabis farm worth £58,000. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Carl O'Brien
Carl O'Brien, 50, of Navigation Road, York, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, which was suspended for 18 months, after he was found guilty of intentional strangulation following a trial. He strangled a female steward at the South Stand of Elland Road after a Leeds United game in April of last year. Photo: Gary Longbottom/James Hardisty