1 . David Hallas

David Hallas, 40, of Oddfellow Street, Morley, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to nine counts of theft from a shop, two counts of refusing to provide a sample which happened while in custody, one count of failing to surrender, and a count of burglary in relation to an incident at a bar in December. In one incident, he nicked £145 worth of steaks. Photo: West Yorkshire Police