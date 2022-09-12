News you can trust since 1890
Crash on A58 causes traffic chaos in Leeds city centre

Reports of a road crash on the Leeds inner ring road this afternoon have caused queues for commuters across the city.

By Richard Beecham
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:23 pm
AA Roadwatch shows roads across the city centre clogged up with traffic just after 5pm.
According to AA Roadwatch, the crash has caused queueing traffic all around Leeds City Centre, with the A58 and Wellington Road particularly affected.

Follow our liveblog for more updates:

Crash causes traffic chaos in Leeds city centre

Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 18:17

Key Events

Show new updates
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 18:17

Crash cleared on the eastbound A58

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 17:15

Heavy traffic all around the city centre

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 17:09

Reports of a crash on the A58(M) in Leeds

