Crash on A58 causes traffic chaos in Leeds city centre
Reports of a road crash on the Leeds inner ring road this afternoon have caused queues for commuters across the city.
By Richard Beecham
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:23 pm
According to AA Roadwatch, the crash has caused queueing traffic all around Leeds City Centre, with the A58 and Wellington Road particularly affected.
Follow our liveblog for more updates:
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 18:17
Key Events
Crash cleared on the eastbound A58
Heavy traffic all around the city centre
Reports of a crash on the A58(M) in Leeds
