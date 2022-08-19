Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS in England has announced that it will start offering Covid-19 booster jabs from 5 September, with care home residents and housebound people to be offered the vaccine first.

Earlier this week, the UK became the first country in the world to approve Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine for use.

The new vaccine, which works against both the original strain as well as the newer Omicron strain, will be offered “subject to supply”, the NHS has said.

About 26 million people will be eligible for their booster jab, and an appointment can be booked online or over the phone on 119.

People getting their Covid-19 booster jab this autumn will be eligible to get a flu vaccination at the same time, and the NHS will contact the people able to book their booster.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS England chief executive said: "When the time comes, I would strongly encourage anyone who is invited to take up both an autumn booster and flu jab, to do so as quickly as possible - it will give you maximum protection this winter”

This winter is expected to be the first winter since the start of the pandemic where Covid-19 and the flu will live among us simultaneously and without any national restrictions.

NHS director for vaccinations and screening, Steve Russell said: "This winter will be the first time we see the real effects of both Covid and flu in full circulation as we go about life as normal - and so it is vital that those most susceptible to serious illness from these viruses come forward for the latest jab in order to protect themselves."

Over 75s and vulnerable people are encouraged to book their booster appointments as early as possible in September in order to get the most out of the vaccine before the winter month.

Who is eligible for the Covid booster jab?

The NHS has said that the following groups in the UK should be offered a booster in some form this autumn: