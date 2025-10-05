The list also includes a violent shoplifter left a supermarket manager deaf with a serious brain injury after a single blow when he confronted him for stealing and a drug dealer, who was spared custody two months ago, was locked up after the judge questioned his attitude.
1. Liam Webster
A driver high on laughing gas tried to escape police at a music festival by mowing down officers and dragging them along the ground. Former scaffolder Liam Webster was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for the sickening incident at Temple Newsam. He admitted dangerous driving, two counts of ABH against the officers, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and driving without a licence. Webster of Crawford Avenue, Bradford, was given a 42-month jail sentence, and 57-month driving ban. | WYP / NW
2. Steven Betts
A pervert nicknamed “The Lynx Thief” due to his addiction to solvents has been jailed after he masturbated towards three horrified women after he entered their garden. Steven Betts was so intoxicated from sniffing aerosols that he claimed he can’t recall anything of the incident in the Hyde Park area. he admitted charges of indecent exposure and a case of sexual assault, after he touched a nurse trying to assess him in prison.
He also admitted two counts of thefts of aerosols from a shop. Betts, of no fixed address, was given a two-year jail sentence, put on the sex offender register for five years and given an amended five-year extension to his CBO.
| WYP / NW
3. Niall Johnson
Niall Johnson was jailed this week for more than eight years after being found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of rape and one of assault by penetration. Johnson, of Brathay Gardens, Seacroft, was told he must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being considered for parole, was put on the sex offender register and given an indefinite-length restraining order to prevent him contacting the victim.
| WYP / NW
4. James Geldard
A neighbour who threatened to kill his new neighbours while waving a meat cleaver at them has been put behind bars. James Geldard, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, admitted making threats with a bladed article in a private place.
He has 25 previous convictions for 45 offences, including robbery, dwelling burglaries, arson and two for having bladed articles. He was jailed for 27 months. A restraining order is to be considered and Geldard will be returned to court on November 20 where details will be finalised. | WYP / Google Maps / NW
5. Catalin Barbu
A father-of-10 has been jailed for his part in the Harehills riots after he helped burn items in the street and launched missiles towards police. Catalin Barbu, 48, (inset) was drunk during the disorder that swept through the streets on July 18 last year. Barbu, of Bellbrooke Avenue, Burmantofts, admitted violent disorder and arson. He was jailed for 20 months and became the 30th person to be convicted for the shameful scenes that made headlines across the country. | WYP / NW
6. Ryan Simpson and Mohamed Barry
A pair of thugs were told either or both of them could have died as they set about each other with knives during a bloody street fight. Ryan Simpson and Mohamed Barry were both jailed at Leeds Crown Court. They both admitted Section 20 GBH without intent and affray. Simpson, of Brunswick Road, Pudsey, has 31 previous convictions for 45 offences, including thefts, criminal damage, drugs and public order offences. Barry, of Northcote Crescent, Beeston, only has one previous conviction for possession of cannabis .Simpson was jailed for 30 months, with Barry receiving 27 months. | WYP