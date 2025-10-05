2 . Steven Betts

A pervert nicknamed “The Lynx Thief” due to his addiction to solvents has been jailed after he masturbated towards three horrified women after he entered their garden. Steven Betts was so intoxicated from sniffing aerosols that he claimed he can’t recall anything of the incident in the Hyde Park area. he admitted charges of indecent exposure and a case of sexual assault, after he touched a nurse trying to assess him in prison. He also admitted two counts of thefts of aerosols from a shop. Betts, of no fixed address, was given a two-year jail sentence, put on the sex offender register for five years and given an amended five-year extension to his CBO. | WYP / NW