Take a look around the old Wakefield Crown Court building.placeholder image
Take a look around the old Wakefield Crown Court building.

25 photos inside the iconic 215-year-old former Crown Court building

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 15:03 BST

Work has now started on the 215-year-old former Wakefield Crown Court building to transform it into multi-use arts venue, including food hall, offices, events space and studios.

The building, which was constructed in 1810 to house the court of quarter sessions, is steeped in history.

It was extended between 1849 and 1850, and in the 1880s and later served as the Crown Court and as a County Court, eventually closing in 1992.

It has since stood derelict until it was sold to private developer, Rushbond.

Planned work includes creating an events space within the former main number one courtroom.

Elsewhere in the building, a restaurant, cafe and studio spaces will be provided, along with a new entrance and landscaped public terrace.

A neon art installation, by Turner Prize-winner Martin Creed, will also be permanently put in place on the outside of the building.

The project is expected to be completed by summer next year.

Take a look inside the old building:

Inside the old crown court on Wood Street.

1. Wakefield Crown Court

Inside the old crown court on Wood Street. Photo: s

Photo Sales
The courthouse was built in 1810 and later extended but has been derelict since it closed in 1992.

2. Court

The courthouse was built in 1810 and later extended but has been derelict since it closed in 1992. Photo: s

Photo Sales
The 215-year-old site on Wood Street is being converted into a multi-use arts venue to include a food hall, offices, events space and studios.

3. History

The 215-year-old site on Wood Street is being converted into a multi-use arts venue to include a food hall, offices, events space and studios. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Last month, Yorkshire-based developer Rushbond was granted planning permission for the renovation of the Grade II*-listed building.

4. Derelict

Last month, Yorkshire-based developer Rushbond was granted planning permission for the renovation of the Grade II*-listed building. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Last month, Yorkshire-based developer Rushbond was granted planning permission for the renovation of the Grade II*-listed building.

5. Revamp plan

Last month, Yorkshire-based developer Rushbond was granted planning permission for the renovation of the Grade II*-listed building. Photo: s

Photo Sales
The company, which specialises in heritage properties, said the development would be the “final key piece” in the regeneration of Wakefield’s civic quarter.

6. Cases

The company, which specialises in heritage properties, said the development would be the “final key piece” in the regeneration of Wakefield’s civic quarter. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RushbondTurner Prize
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice