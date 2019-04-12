Council's U-turn over end of Leeds Card discounts on entry to Temple Newsam and Tropical World

Leeds City Council has axed plans to remove the Leeds Card admission discount in place at several visitor attractions in the city.

Previously, a Leeds Card entitled a holder to discounted entry to council-owned attractions Temple Newsam House, Temple Newsam Home Farm, Tropical World and Lotherton Hall.

But families took to social media during the Easter holidays this week to complain that the discount had been suddenly withdrawn and that they were forced to pay full-price admission.

The changes came into effect this week - but after a backlash, have already been reversed until further consultation is carried out.

From today the Leeds Card discount will remain valid. The reduction is 40 per cent at Tropical World and 20 per cent at Temple Newsam and Lotherton Hall. Other attractions where Leeds Card deals apply include Abbey House Museum at Kirkstall, Thwaite Watermill and Leeds Industrial Museum at Armley Mills.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said:

“As part of our budget proposals for 2019/20, consultation was undertaken earlier this year on plans to review and standardise the discounts available at some of our park attractions.

“Following that consultation, some changes came into effect today. However, having listened to the concerns of our visitors, we have decided to review the removal of Leeds Card and Breeze Card discounts at Lotherton, Temple Newsam Home Farm and Tropical World.

“Existing discounts for all Leeds Card and Breeze Card holders will continue to be available until we have carried out further consultation. We are committed to offering the best possible value and experience at all our attractions despite unprecedented financial pressures.”