Thousands of low-income households across Leeds will receive a £301 Cost of Living payment this spring, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed. The DWP has said households receiving benefits will receive the first part of the £900 Cost of Living 2023 payment as early as April.

It is the first of three payments for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as pension credit or universal credit, in 2023/24. There will also be further payments for eligible people with disabilities worth £150 and £300 for pensioners due later this year.

This year’s first Cost of Living payment will automatically be paid into the bank accounts of those eligible in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who receive a qualifying benefit, meaning they will not need to do anything to receive the money. The payment announcement comes as the cost of living crisis continues to drain the savings of families all across the UK.

Over the past few months, households have seen energy bills skyrocket, inflation reach record highs as well as the weekly shop being more expensive than ever. People in the UK may be able to get up to 5 payments to help with the cost of living if you’re getting certain benefits or tax credits.

If you are contacted via text or phone call by someone asking you to apply for the payment, this could be a scam. To report the scam and for further information, visit the UK government website .

So, when will the Cost of Living payments arrive in your bank account? Here’s everything people in Leeds need to know.

When Cost of Living payments will hit Leeds

The cost of living support payments are given to people from low-income households who are already on certain benefits of tax credits. However, there are some benefits that mean you won’t be eligible for support. If you are eligible, will be paid automatically in the same way you get benefits or tax credit.

According to the UK government website, if you’re entitled you will be paid on the following dates:

£301 paid between April 25, 2023 and May 17, 2023 for most people on DWP benefits

£300 paid during autumn 2023 for most people

£299 paid during spring 2024 for most people

There are no rules on what the payment should be spent on.

Who is eligible for cost of living support payments?

These payments will be made separately from your benefit payments. You will be entitled for up to three cost of living payments if you are receive the following benefits or tax credits:

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

However, you will not be eligible if you are on the following:

New Style ESA

Contributory ESA

New Style JSA