Relatives of two deceased Leeds men sought in appeal from coroner in Wakefield
Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are trying to find any known relatives of two men from Leeds in their seventies. The details of the two men are listed below:
- Peter McNulty, aged 78, of Glendale Grove, Leeds, LS9 9JL who died on March 26 2024.
- Ronald McCulley, aged 79, of Jubilee Court, Morley, Leeds, LS27 8HR who died on March 28 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.
Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
