Coroner issues appeal for help finding families of two men from Leeds and Ossett who died in January
The Wakefield coroner's officer have issued an appeal for help to trace the families on two men from Leeds and Ossett who have died.
The coroner’s office is called to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is believed that the circumstances were unnatural or violent, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or in any other type of state detention.
They also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives of the person.
An appeal has been issued by the Wakefield coroner's office to help trace the family or relatives of Philip Redford, 61, of Astura Court, Potternewton Mount in Leeds, who died on January 10. He was originally from Sheffield, and may still have family there.
They are also looking for the family or relatives of Terence William Hardie, 60, of Gunson Crescent in Ossett, who died on January 1.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.