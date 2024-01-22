The Wakefield coroner's officer have issued an appeal for help to trace the families on two men from Leeds and Ossett who have died.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The coroner’s office is called to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is believed that the circumstances were unnatural or violent, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or in any other type of state detention.

They also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives of the person.

Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for help in tracing relatives of two men from Leeds and Ossett who died in January. Photo: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An appeal has been issued by the Wakefield coroner's office to help trace the family or relatives of Philip Redford, 61, of Astura Court, Potternewton Mount in Leeds, who died on January 10. He was originally from Sheffield, and may still have family there.

They are also looking for the family or relatives of Terence William Hardie, 60, of Gunson Crescent in Ossett, who died on January 1.