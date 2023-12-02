Coroner issues appeal for help finding families of two Leeds men after their deaths in November.
The Coroner’s office is called to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is believed that the circumstances were unnatural or violent, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or in any other type of state detention.
They also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives of the person.
An appeal has been issued by the coroner’s office in Wakefield for help in tracing any known relatives of John Albert Hirst, who died aged 74 on November 24. His address has been given as Bailey Towers on Bailey Lane in Leeds.
Help is also being sought to trace the family of John James Roger, 55, who lived on West Park Close, Leeds. He passed away on November 28.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.