The fire service responded to a call reporting flames from all windows of a property in Copperfield Grove, Cross Green. The caller was unsure if anyone was still inside but a search of the property confirmed nobody was. However, people were evacuated from adjacent properties as a precaution. Hunslet and Leeds fire stations responded and the incident time has been recorded as 4:22pm today (December 23).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log reads: “Initial call reported flames from all the windows of the house and the caller was unsure if anyone was still inside. On arrival this was a fire in the kitchen 10 per cent involved, two breathing apparatus and one hose reel used with structural damage to the property including front and bedroom windows removed from blast damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a search of the property it was confirmed no persons were inside, adjacent properties were evacuated as a precaution. Police and ambulance attended alongside the utility companies. The Red Cross Fire Victim Support vehicle was also requested.”