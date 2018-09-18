Controversy over plans to convert cricket ground into daycare centre for 150 dogs in Meanwood

A planning application has been submitted to turn a disused cricket pitch into a dog daycare centre.

The old Highbury Cricket Club ground off Stone Mill Lane in Meanwood has not been used as a sports pitch since 2004. It was once part of the Highbury Works tannery, which shut in the 1990s.

Former Highbury cricketers fear former ground will be turned into housing

Proposals have now been submitted to turn the 1.74-hectare site into an exercise and training facility for 150 dogs.

Owners would be able to drop their pets off at the daycare centre from 7am on weekdays, and they would be exercised by staff on the site.

The application includes the erection of a new reception building, fencing and landscaping works to create separate training and exercise areas. Sixteen car parking spaces would be added.

Eleven objections have been submitted to Leeds City Council's planning portal by local residents, who cite concerns about noise created by dogs and access for cars visiting the facility.

Campaign group Save Highbury Works have also raised objections to the land's conversion, and have argued that it should be retained as a public sports and recreation area.

The application has now been passed to council planning officers for assessment ahead of a decision.

In 2013, local residents including former cricketers raised fears that the site would be turned into housing after it was purchased by a property development group, but plans did not materialise. Former club groundsman Jim Moulton's ashes are scattered on the pitch, which was constructed from turf imported from Australia.