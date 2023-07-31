Concord Street: Man dies after 'fall from height' in Leeds city centre as police enquiries continue
A man has died after a reported “fall from height” in Leeds city centre.
At 12.17am on Sunday, police received a report of concern for safety relating to a male who was said to have fallen from height in Concord Street, Leeds. Officers attended and found the body of a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that enquiries continue into the circumstances of his death, which they say is not being treated as suspicious at this time.