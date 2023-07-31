Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Concord Street: Man dies after 'fall from height' in Leeds city centre as police enquiries continue

A man has died after a reported “fall from height” in Leeds city centre.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:16 BST

At 12.17am on Sunday, police received a report of concern for safety relating to a male who was said to have fallen from height in Concord Street, Leeds. Officers attended and found the body of a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that enquiries continue into the circumstances of his death, which they say is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police