Concerns for missing Leeds teenager who may have travelled to Manchester
Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing teenage Leeds girl who may have travelled to Manchester.
There are concerns for the welfare of Alyssa Drury who was reported missing on Wednesday night. (August 31)
The 17-year-old is believed to be wearing a dark grey or black sweatshirt, cream or light grey jogging bottoms and white Adidas sliders.
She has links to Manchester and may have travelled there, but officers are also keen to hear about any sightings in Leeds or elsewhere.
Anyone who has seen Alyssa or who has any information that could help to find her is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1815 of August 31 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .