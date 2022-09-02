Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are concerns for the welfare of Alyssa Drury who was reported missing on Wednesday night. (August 31)

The 17-year-old is believed to be wearing a dark grey or black sweatshirt, cream or light grey jogging bottoms and white Adidas sliders.

She has links to Manchester and may have travelled there, but officers are also keen to hear about any sightings in Leeds or elsewhere.

Alyssa Drury. PIC: WYP