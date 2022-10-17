Concern for welfare of 16-year-old Alfie Smith reported missing from Belle Isle area of Leeds
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old reported missing from the Belle Isle area of Leeds.
Alfie Smith was reported missing on the evening of October 16 and West Yorkshire Police are appealing for help in locating him. He is described as being white, slim and 5ft 8ins tall with mousey brown hair and light stubble.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Leeds CID via 101 or use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function, referencing log 1177 of October 16.