'Concern for welfare' issued after disappearance of West Yorkshire man in his 60s with links to Otley

Graham Hardwick, 68, has been reported missing from Bradford and police said there are now “concerns for his welfare”.

He was last seen in the Barkerend area of the city but has links to Otley on the outskirts of Leeds and Bolton, in Greater Manchester.

He is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build.

Graham Hardwick, pictured, has links to Otley.

“It is not known what clothing he is wearing and there are concerns for his welfare,” a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.