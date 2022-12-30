'Concern for welfare' issued after disappearance of West Yorkshire man in his 60s with links to Otley
Police have launched a search for a man from West Yorkshire with links to Otley who has gone missing.
Graham Hardwick, 68, has been reported missing from Bradford and police said there are now “concerns for his welfare”.
He was last seen in the Barkerend area of the city but has links to Otley on the outskirts of Leeds and Bolton, in Greater Manchester.
He is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build.
“It is not known what clothing he is wearing and there are concerns for his welfare,” a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.
“If you can assist in locating him then please contact police in Bradford on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 230 of 28/12.”