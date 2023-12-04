Coldcotes Avenue Harehills: Emergency services rush to tackle house fire in east Leeds
Fire and ambulance crews rushed to a house fire in Harehills on Sunday.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called at 8.55pm yesterday (December 3) to reports of a fire at a home on Coldcotes Avenue in Harehills in east Leeds.
A fire had started in the first floor bathroom, and crews from Killingbeck and Leeds used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire.
There were four people at the address, of which three people suffered smoke inhalation in the incident.
The incident is not treated as suspicious.