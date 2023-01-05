Personnel from both the Leeds and Hunslet fire stations responded to a bedroom fire in a ground floor flat in Clyde Walk, New Wortley. Fire survival guidance was given to an occupant whose property was smoke logged, but no injuries were sustained.

Four breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire, meanwhile a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke logging on the first floor. The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log says the incident occurred at 12:44am.

The incident log reads: “Bedroom fire in a ground floor flat within a two-storey building. Bedroom was 100% involved. Four breathing apparatus, two hose reels used to extinguish the fire and positive pressure ventilation fan used to clear smoke logging that had occurred on the first floor. Smoke alarms were fitted and actuated.

Personnel from both the Leeds and Hunslet fire stations responded to a bedroom fire in a ground floor flat in Clyde Walk, New Wortley. Image: Google Street View