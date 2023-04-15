News you can trust since 1890
Clyde Grange fire: One person reported dead after fire breaks out in west Leeds tower block

One person has died after a fire broke out in an west Leeds tower block this morning (15 April).

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 15th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST

Emergency services were called just after 9.30am today (15 April) to reports of a small fire that started within Clyde Grange tower block in Wortley. Fire crews from Moortown, Leeds, Hunslet and Bradford attended the fire, with the crew from Moortown still at the scene.

A statement issued by Armley Labour councillors Alice Smart and Jim McKenna, Labour MP Rachel Reeves and Labour local election candidate Andy Parnham revealed that one person died in the fire. The statement read: "The Armley Labour team are devastated that someone has lost their life following a fire in a flat in the Clyde Grange tower block. There is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the fire, but our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic loss as well as with all the high rise tenants in our community who may be concerned about their own safety.

“Since the Grenfell fire in 2017, we have lobbied for change for those living in high rise blocks in Armley so that everyone is safe. Everyone deserves to be safe in their own home. We will continue to work with tenants to secure the essential fire safety measures needed to keep people safe."

Clyde Grange tower block in WortleyClyde Grange tower block in Wortley
Clyde Grange tower block in Wortley

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

