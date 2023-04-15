Clyde Grange fire: One person reported dead after fire breaks out in west Leeds tower block
One person has died after a fire broke out in an west Leeds tower block this morning (15 April).
Emergency services were called just after 9.30am today (15 April) to reports of a small fire that started within Clyde Grange tower block in Wortley. Fire crews from Moortown, Leeds, Hunslet and Bradford attended the fire, with the crew from Moortown still at the scene.
A statement issued by Armley Labour councillors Alice Smart and Jim McKenna, Labour MP Rachel Reeves and Labour local election candidate Andy Parnham revealed that one person died in the fire. The statement read: "The Armley Labour team are devastated that someone has lost their life following a fire in a flat in the Clyde Grange tower block. There is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the fire, but our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic loss as well as with all the high rise tenants in our community who may be concerned about their own safety.
“Since the Grenfell fire in 2017, we have lobbied for change for those living in high rise blocks in Armley so that everyone is safe. Everyone deserves to be safe in their own home. We will continue to work with tenants to secure the essential fire safety measures needed to keep people safe."
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.