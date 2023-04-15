A statement issued by Armley Labour councillors Alice Smart and Jim McKenna, Labour MP Rachel Reeves and Labour local election candidate Andy Parnham revealed that one person died in the fire. The statement read: "The Armley Labour team are devastated that someone has lost their life following a fire in a flat in the Clyde Grange tower block. There is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the fire, but our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic loss as well as with all the high rise tenants in our community who may be concerned about their own safety.