Claire King to return to Emmerdale after almost 20 year absence

Have your say

Claire King is set to return to Emmerdale for a special cameo after nearly 20 years away.

The actress will reprise her role as the villainous Kim Tate during a new plotline.

PIC: PA

Tate appeared on the show between 1989 and 1999 during which time she attempted murder, faked her own death and stood by as her husband died.

She was last seen escaping in a helicopter after trying to kill her stepson.

Tate was sentenced in her absence but her location remained unknown until now.

The glamorous antihero is now back and expected to be seeking revenge.

King, 55, said: “As a Yorkshire lass myself, I’m absolutely thrilled to be back in Yorkshire for a fun-filled cameo, once again reaping havoc in the Dales!”

“As there are still some familiar faces from 20 years ago it’s felt like coming home and I couldn’t have had a more lovely welcome from such a talented cast and crew, so thank you everyone! It’s literally been a blast!”

The actress is also known for playing prison officer Karen Betts in Bad Girls and joined the cast of Coronation Street from 2014 until 2017 as Erica Holroyd.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks said: “Kim Tate is such a hurricane of a character, notorious for wreaking havoc wherever she goes.

“Kim’s explosive return shakes the very foundations of the village as she swaggers back into Home Farm, leaving a devastating trail of destruction in her wake.

“We are delighted to welcome Claire back to the show; an actor exuding charisma and ebullience.

“It is testament to Claire’s immense talent that her portrayal of such an iconic soap villain is so convincing.

“We are all absolutely thrilled that she’s filling Kim Tate’s designer shoes once again.”