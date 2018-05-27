City Buzz columnist Jordan Odu: GDPR? Pass me a cocktail instead!

Social butterfly and PR party organiser Jordan Odu has been trapped in the GDPR nightmare that seems to have hijacked our inboxes. Not one to be defeated, he’s dealt with it the only way a truly tenacious Pink Gorilla would – with a few cocktails on the sun-soaked terraces of Leeds best bars. Who can blame him in this mini heatwave?

So, it’s not all fun and games in Pink Gorilla HQ this month, as we’ve been struck down with the GDPR fever that’s gripped the nation of late. However, we’re trooping on and working hard to ensure we can continue delivering the biggest and best foodie deals and events to the people of Leeds. If you’ve not yet replied, please take a few seconds to do so on PG Promo and we can continue spreading the love – remember, it’s not a party without you guys!

Thankfully, there’s plenty of good things going on. The Summer Cocktail Experience Week is now in full flight, with no less than 21 of the city’s best bars flinging open their doors to welcome guests to some incredible, one-off experiences. If you haven’t yet taken advantage of the various cocktail-centric brunches, food pairing events and masterclasses, then there’s plenty of time to get involved over the Bank Holiday. We’ve extended it until June 3 due to popular demand.

Harrogate launch

It’s a good job we love a good launch party here at team PG, as we’ve thrown one per week for the last six weeks! These parties have taken us to Victoria Gate, where East 59th and Issho welcomed partygoers to their next level rooftop terraces in time for summer, and across to Merrion Street for the Parkside Tavern’s beer garden, pizza and pool party (we’re truly versatile don’t you know). On top of that, just last night we smashed our first Harrogate launch with the opening of the fantastic Potting Shed. They’re also heading to Leeds soon, but do visit them over in Harrogate in the meantime, it’s an awesome venue and the people were so welcoming and up for a party.

Motley crew

Speaking of partying, I’m so ready for some downtime over the bank holiday weekend. On Saturday, I’ll be kicking back with my homies to the sounds of Nightmares On Wax and Sampha at World Island.

Organised by the guys behind The Belgrave and Headrow House, the event is essentially a mini festival, held over three days in Leeds’ newly-generated South Bank. With dozens of DJs and some of the city’s best street food, it’s really going to go off, especially if we score with the sunshine.

On Sunday, I’m heading back to Matt Healy X The Foundry to try the incredible looking Sunday lunch, which will be the perfect hangover cure and I’d put money on it tastes as good as it looks on Insta. The joint has only been open a few weeks but has instantly become one of my go-to restaurants.

After refuelling, I’ll be getting my Balearics groove on over at Angelica for Sara Garvey’s Ibiza Takeover which is set to be rooftop terrace partying at its best. That’s it for now, but I hope to see you on June 8 for the grand opening of Roxy Merrion Street, which is going to really add a new gaming edge to the already thriving hotspot.

I also have to finish with a cheeky shout out to Harry and Meghan. You nailed it and looked fantastic.