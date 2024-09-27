Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

⚠ These are the signs that your children might be trying it

Chroming has been blamed for the deaths of multiple youngsters - including an 11-year-old boy in the UK

The term comes from Australian slang

The dangerous stunt is being promoted in more than 100 videos online, a new study found

Experts have told parents of the signs to watch out for - and potential symptoms

A deadly social media craze is being promoted in more than 100 social media videos, a new study has found.

The stunt - known as "chroming" - involves inhaling toxic fumes from household items such as paint, solvent, aerosol cans, nail polish or permanent markers.

A young boy was left fighting for his life after reportedly participating in the dangerous craze that is spreading on social media. The 12-year-old from Doncaster suffered a cardiac arrest after allegedly inhaling a can of antiperspirant, the Daily Mail reports.

The trend has spread across the world and has been blamed for the death of 11-year-old Tommie-lee Gracie Billington in Lancashire earlier this year. Tommie-lee died after he was found unresponsive at a friend's home. Preston Coroner’s Court heard that the boy's friend had told his mother Tommie-lee lost consciousness after "inhaling toxic substances".

Tommie-lee Gracie Billington, 11, died after he was found unresponsive at a friend's home in Greenset Close, Lancaster in March | Family of Tommie-lee Gracie Billington

Now American researchers at Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center say a "resurgence" in chroming could be due to videos featuring the practice that have been watched millions of times.

This dangerous challenge is the latest social media craze to have dangerous, even fatal, side effects. But what exactly is ‘chroming’ and how deadly is it?

What is Chroming - and what does it involve?

People have been huffing aerosols in one form or another for decades now and the so-called ‘chroming’ is just the latest iteration of this. The term itself comes from Australian slang - referring to chromium paint - and it involves sniffing or inhaling toxic chemicals while chasing a “high”.

It could involve huffing paint, solvent, aerosol cans, glue, cleaning products, or even petrol. On a side note, my design tech teacher in secondary school got us to swear off sniffing paint by making us sniff a tin of paint - perhaps not the best educational tool in hindsight.

By inhaling the toxic chemicals from these products it can affect your central nervous system and even slow down brain activity - which is what causes the sensation of being “high”. It can cause dizziness, slurred speech and even more dangerous side effects.

Experts and medical professionals strongly warn against inhaling aerosols.

Teens living on the street sniff paint thinner. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

What is the trend all about?

The Evening Standard reports that users on the popular social media app are recording themselves huffing inhalants and then sharing it. Users have been warned that any content that uses the “extremely risky chroming trend will be removed”.

How dangerous is Chroming?

If it wasn’t already clear, chroming (or sniffing/ huffing) can be seriously dangerous and you should not be inhaling toxic chemicals of any kind. The American Addiction Centre explains that huffing may be prevalent among those without access to other kinds of drugs - particularly younger people.

It can have deadly consequences as people chase the high from ‘chroming’. The AAC advises that it can cause damage to the heart, liver, lungs, kidney and brain.

The death of an 11-year-old boy in Britain earlier this year has been linked to ‘chroming’, with his grandma blaming the craze. In 2023 it was reported that a 13-year-old girl in Australia died after huffing an inhalant.

The AAC warns that if the inhalant replaces too high a volume of oxygen in the lungs, the individual can asphyxiate, risking permanent damage. While chroming can also cause a condition called Sudden sniffing death syndrome (SSDS) in which an adverse reaction to epinephrine in the body can result in sudden heart failure. SSDS can occur even with first-time inhalant abuse.

What are the signs your kids are Chroming?

If you are worried that your children are ‘chroming’, you need to watch for the following symptoms according to the AAC:

Intoxication (similar to alcohol intoxication)

Slurred speech or loss of coordination

Chemical odours around the individual

Drowsiness

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Loss of inhibition

Irritability or moodiness

But while some of those may sound similar to effects of alcohol, the biggest tell tale sign someone is ‘chroming’ is “paint is the paint itself” with the AAC advising that it “might be found on the individual’s face”. The website adds: “Paint or paint cans may be missing from the household supply, or paint-covered rags may be found hidden or in the trash. The person who is huffing may frequent hardware supply stores or have empty paint cans in their car or garage.”

