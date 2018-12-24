Christmas Eve YEP honours: Some of our outstanding Leeds citizens

THEY are heroes who, in their darkest moments of despair, find the strength and humanity to think of others.

Ordinary men and women, mourning the loss of a loved one, who are asked if a son, daughter, husband or wife’s organs can be used for donation.

The majority say ‘yes’ and today the Yorkshire Evening Post salutes their compassion as it hands out its annual Christmas honours.

One person who will never forget the difference they make is 16-year-old Abi Longfellow, who had a lifesaving kidney transplant in August.

Abi, who was diagnosed in 2013 with a rare condition called Dense Deposit Disease, touched the nation’s hearts with her moving appeals for support for all transplant patients as she waited for a suitable organ to be found.

And her parents, Andy and Jo, say that, although they know only a few scant details about the person who saved their daughter’s life, the donor’s bereaved family will still be firmly in their thoughts tomorrow.

Jo, from Robin Hood, near Rothwell in Leeds, told the YEP: “Abi finds it very emotional just talking about her donor but what she reminds us is that whilst Christmas is a time for many to remember loved ones past and present, she carries in her heart her donor every single day and never will she forget just how precious her gift is.

“For Andy and I, from supporting our child over a five-year period with deteriorating health and increasing complications, a young woman has surfaced and just 16 weeks on from transplant she is now planning a future she can reliably work towards.

“For once the past four months have been remarkably unremarkable and given the journey we have been on over the past five years this is nothing short of a miracle.

“From the second we received the offer of the kidney, my heart went out to the donor’s family whilst feeling such a raw emotion of hope for Abi.

“No words can ever express our gratitude but they can be sure that this legacy of life is being so carefully looked after by Abi, who has already demonstrated so much selflessness in driving change for all those with rare diseases and for those with her ultra rare and incurable condition.”

Jo also thanked the small army of people – including hundreds from Yorkshire – who came forward during her daughter’s wait for a transplant to see if they could act as living donors.

Screening of the volunteers was ongoing when Abi’s deceased donor match was found.

“To consider that all these people unconditionally stepped forward continues to overwhelm us today and to every individual we thank you so very sincerely,” said Jo.

* Around 6,000 patients across the UK are currently waiting for an organ transplant.

To learn more about joining the NHS Organ Donor Register, visit the www.organdonation.nhs.uk website or ring 0300 123 2323.

Battling spirit of little Toby who won the hearts of Leeds fans across UK

Leeds youngster Toby Nye has captured the hearts of people across the city during his battle with cancer.

The five-year-old Leeds United fan was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma last year. And despite undergoing groundbreaking treatment, made possible following a £200,000 fundraising campaign backed Leeds United, his cancer returned after being given the all clear earlier this year.

The YEP is today recognising the battling spirit of the five-year-old and his family, whose plight has prompted an outpouring of support from Leeds fans and residents across the country, as part of our Christmas Honours.

Last month his family, from Osmondthorpe, appealed on Twitter for donations to Toby’s JustGiving page, in an effort to raise £5,000 to help him “make memories”, just days after being told that doctors could no longer treat his cancer. In a heartbreaking message to supporters of the youngster, his mum, Stacey Worsley, said that a new scan revealed that Toby’s tumour had progressed. She added that the youngster’s consultant had “told us that there are no more treatment options for Toby and there is nothing else they can do”.

His family were previously told that Toby was cancer-free following the groundbreaking antibody treatment in July.

In the latest update on Toby, his mum said while scans showed his tumour had progressed, the young Leeds fan was in strong spirits.

“He just amazes us and makes us proud each and every day,” she added.

To help celebrate the youngster’s fifth birthday in January, the YEP printed special front page featuring a birthday card addressed to Toby.

Hundreds of pounds have been donated by supporters towards the latest JustGiving fundraiser.

Search ‘Sheriden Worsley’ on www.justgiving.com to donate to Toby’s appeal.

Brave James shares his personal story of living under the cloud of HIV

While two out of every 1,000 people in Leeds have HIV, an eighth of those infected are unaware.

The YEP in November revealed the alarming statistic ahead of national HIV Testing Week, as health bosses in the city announced that A&E departments will now be taking part in a new pilot to boost diagnoses numbers.

Patients undergoing routine blood tests at emergency departments in Leeds are now also being be tested for HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C as part of the groundbreaking six-month pilot programme launched last month.

In an effort to encourage others to seek help, James Ward, from Chapel Allerton, shared his own personal journey following his diagnosis in 1996.

His bravery is today being recognised as he has been chosen to feature in the YEP’s Christmas Honours.

Mr Ward, 47, now lives a healthy life, supports others with HIV and has “undetectable” levels of the virus, after starting treatment two years ago when doctors finally recommended it following a change in guidelines.

“I was so proud to be featured in the YEP this year, to be able to raise awareness of HIV,” Mr Ward said.

“Our generation stands on the brink of defeating this cruel virus, if enough people become aware of the latest science.

“HIV is a manageable condition these days; people on effective treatment will live a normal life and can’t pass it on to their sexual partners. So there’s every reason to get tested and know your status.”

Police officer’s dedication to helping victims of child sexual exploitation

Detective Constable Ray Evans has earned the admiration of policing colleagues in Leeds District and beyond during his 24 years of service.

Not only does he demonstrate a real commitment and dedication towards supporting vulnerable victims of child sexual exploitation (CSE), he also acts as a champion for the Black Police Association (BPA).

Reflecting on his work with young people at risk of exploitation, Det Con Evans said: “The critical thing is to build a rapport and, once you’ve got their trust, to gain disclosure of offences.

“It’s nice to see them when they get to 19 or 20 and they’re in college, or they get back in touch with you to say thank you.” As part of the BPA’s West Yorkshire executive committee, he also supports efforts to make the force more representative and to empower young people from black and minority ethnic communities in Leeds to become future leaders. His outstanding contribution was recognised earlier this year at the Leeds District Policing Awards, with fellow officer Umer Saeed later saying on Twitter: “A truly inspirational role model, who has led the way for many generations of officers, myself included. His contribution to communities and policing cannot be measured.”

But like so many of those featured in the YEP honours this year, Det Con Evans is humble about the impact he has had on others.

“Anyone that’s coming into the force that’s new, it’s a privilege to have them see me as a role model,” he said.

Girl from traumatic background who went on to care for up to 600 children

Lorraine Long found herself homeless aged 11 and endured a traumatic childhood which led her to want to care for troubled children.

The grandmother-of-two, 59, of Tingley, Leeds, started fostering aged 21 and has cared for up to 600 children.

Prince William awarded Mrs Long an MBE earlier this month after she was named for her services to children and families in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s List in the summer.

Mrs Long, who fosters with her husband Philip, 68, said: “He (Prince William) told me I was the longest serving foster carer he had ever given a medal to and he thanked me for the work I have done in the community.”

Mrs Long said she feels “proud and grateful” to be nominated in the YEP Christmas Honours.

She said: “I haven’t done anything that I personally think is outstanding. It is just a normal way of life for me.”

Sean Dirrane, 31, had little education and was a troubled 11-year-old when he went into Mrs Long’s care.

He left her care aged 18 to study for a sports science degree at the former Leeds Metropolitan University and now runs his own company.

Mr Dirrane, of Rawdon, wrote in support of Mrs Long’s MBE nomination: “Lorraine showed love where I had lost hope.

“She was consistent when I had always experienced inconsistency, she was warm and approachable when I had always been fearful of adults.”

Helping the city’s homeless to face up to life without drink and drugs

There are countless people working throughout Leeds to support those who are sleeping rough or homeless in our city.

Some help run soup kitchens or breakfast clubs, others are involved in outreach work, and many more make a contribution by donating to charities at the forefront of efforts to ensure nobody needs to spend a night on the streets.

From the members of the recently formed Safer Leeds Street Support Team through to the various unpaid volunteers, they each deserve our thanks for everything they have done in 2018 and will do in the year ahead to help some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Among those committed to helping the city’s homeless to make a real and lasting change in their lives is John Davis, a therapeutic drug and alcohol worker at the Growing Rooms.

The abstinence-based programme, run by homeless charity St George’s Crypt, gives men and women a roof over their heads at the same time as supporting them to stay alcohol and drug free for the long haul.

“There were people to help me when I was in my addiction,” John said. “What drives me now is that passion to help others. I just feel that I’ve been called to do this work.

“The one thing that sticks in my mind when I talk about Growing Rooms is it’s more than a job. I feel privileged to be able to do this kind of work and humbled to receive one of the YEP’s honours.”

Susie ‘winning fight against bigotry’ towards transgender young people

Susie Green has helped to transform the Leeds-based Mermaids UK charity from a small organisation to a nationwide outfit, supporting gender diverse and transgender young people from all walks of life.

The charity, Ms Green and her trans daughter Jackie’s own journey, became the inspiration for the ITV mini-series Butterfly, raising awareness nationally.

The YEP is highlighting the achievements of Ms Green since taking up the mantle of chief executive of the charity as part of our Christmas Honours.

Alongside her work to expand Mermaids UK, based in Yeadon, she also this year recounted her own difficult journey through parenthood in Jackie’s early and teenage years as her daughter began to experience gender dysphoria.

Ms Green spoke exclusively to the YEP about how Jackie - originally named Jack - became the world’s youngest to undergo gender reassignment surgery in Thailand.

She also talked through her own emotional battle having witnessed Jackie’s fight for acceptance, unimaginable abuse and cruelty at the hands of others that drove her daughter to seven overdoses in her first years of high school in Leeds.

Jackie is now happy, healthy and working abroad.

Ms Green said: “Based around the current hostility towards trans children and young people, for Mermaids’ and my work to be recognised in such a way is incredibly heartening.

“Hopefully this means we are winning the fight against dis-information and bigotry.”