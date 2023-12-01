Leeds City Council has revealed the dates waste and recycling bins will be collected around the city this holiday season.

With over a thousand tonnes of extra green and black bin waste expected to be produced in Leeds, and over one million bins to be emptied, the refuse service will be working throughout the holidays, to ensure the city don't get overrun with rubbish.

Leeds City Council's refuse crews will continue working throughout the festive period, including Sundays, and will only be closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

To ensure everyone gets their bins emptied this Christmas, collection days will change from Christmas Eve, with those scheduled for Christmas Day (Monday December 25) being made a day early.

Leeds City Council has revealed when bins will be collected this Christmas. Picture by Leeds City Council

Collection will then take place a day later than the usual schedule from Boxing Day (Tuesday December 26) up until Sunday, January 7, before returning to normal from Monday, January 8.

In addition to the change in collection dates, Leeds' eight household waste and recycling centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, but will otherwise the open as usual, including on Sundays.

A leaflet with the festive season bin collection dates will be arriving in the letterbox from the start of next week (December 4 to December 10).

Here is when your bins will be collected in Leeds this Christmas:

If your normal bin collection day is on one of the following days, your Christmas collection dates will change to: