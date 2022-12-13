Wintery weather and striking rail workers look set to lead to train cancellations across Leeds this month. With Christmas just around the corner, rail services will be busier than ever with people heading to work and making journeys both in and out of the city to visit family and friends for the holidays.

Industrial action looks set to have the biggest impact on Leeds trains throughout the rest of December. It also looks likely this will continue into the New Year.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will push on with industrial action before and during the Christmas period. This comes after members voted to reject an improved offer.

The first of these strikes will take place on December 13 and 14. Train services in and out of Leeds will be affected on both days.

Ahead of these latest days of strike action Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT said: "This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people. We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of the government is presiding over these talks.”

Here is the outlook for train services in Leeds today to major cities across England, including London and Birmingham. All information on the train journeys can be found on the Trainline website.

Leeds to Manchester

Transpennine Express services from Leeds to Manchester will operate every half an hour until past 4pm. The last service of the day will be at 4.47pm and will arrive into Manchester Piccadilly at 6.10pm.

Leeds to London Kings Cross

The direct LNER services between Leeds and the capital will run on an hourly basis. The last service will depart Leeds at 3.45pm and arrive at Kings Cross at 6.24pm.

Leeds to Sheffield

The cross-Yorkshire trip to Sheffield from Leeds, which is operated by Crosscountry and Northern, will run today until 5.13pm. This last service of the day will arrive in Sheffield at 6.23pm.

Leeds to Birmingham New Street

The direct service, which is operated by Crosscountry and takes just under two hours, will be hourly until 3.11pm. This is when the last direct service leaves Leeds for the Second City.