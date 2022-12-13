The Christmas period is fast approaching, and with it usually comes an increase in rubbish and recycling waste. To tackle this, Leeds City Council has published its bin collection dates for over Christmas and New Year to make sure their collections run as smoothly as possible.

According to Leeds City Council, residents in the city should have been sent a leaflet setting out bin collection dates for Christmas and New Year earlier this month. The leaflet also includes some top tips on how best to recycle over the Christmas period, with a useful reminder of the many items that can go into your green bin for recycling.

Households can help do their bit for the environment by taking time to recycle the cans, paper, cardboard and plastic that can go in their green bin and use one of the hundreds of glass banks across the city. The council has also reminded people that they can check online for their collection dates by entering their postcode.

Listed below are the amended dates for collection between December 19 and 26. Most of the collection dates have changed by one day. Bin collection days from Tuesday December 27 onwards will be unchanged.

Monday December 19 - collected one day early on Sunday December 18

Tuesday December 20- collected - one day early on Monday December 19

Wednesday December 21 - collected one day early on Tuesday 20 December

Thursday December 22- one day early on Wednesday December 21

Friday December 23 - collected one day early on Thursday December 22

Saturday December 24 collected one day early on Friday December 23

Monday December 26 collected two days early on Saturday December 24

Christmas and New Year bin collection dates may vary slightly this year due to festivities falling on the weekend

Will recycling centres be open on Christmas and Boxing Day?

Recycling centres in Leeds will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. They will however be open as normal on days around the three holidays.