Chocolate shop and bar at Leeds office

Astro-turf in the office, a room dedicated to chocolate and a fully stocked bar.

That’s what lucky staff at financial firm Sedulo’s new Leeds office will get to enjoy when they come to work next month.

The business, based in Manchester, has taken over the entire ground floor of St Paul’s House after buying Headingley-based accountant firm Bartfields, and has installed an office of dreams for the 40 staff who will be relocating to Leeds.

City Buzz had a sneak preview of the office, which will boast a cinema in reception, a bar for staff to use at any time and three themed meeting rooms as well as open plan offices.

A sweet shop-style John Cadbury room will have purple egg-shaped chairs and an endless supply of chocolate, one of the meeting rooms has a 1920s theme with a huge oak boardroom table, while another - the Fred Perry suite - will be turfed and decked out with plants, garden furniture, table tennis and 70-inch television showing Sky Sports.

As well as making finance fun, Sedulo managing director Paul Cheetham believes that revamping work space is better for business. Sedulo’s Manchester base has already been voted one of the city’s coolest office spaces.

PR manager Zeri Burt Skeete said: “He believes in investing in workers and giving them a nice place to work. It makes people work better, be more productive and stay longer. Staff turnover is low.”

The Leeds office will launch on April 5 with a party, boasting celebrity guests such as former tennis player Goran Ivanesevic and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.