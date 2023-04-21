News you can trust since 1890
Chloe Moore missing: Police launch urgent appeal for missing Leeds schoolgirl last seen in Seacroft

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a Leeds schoolgirl who has gone missing.

By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Chloe Moore, 14, was reported missing from Seacroft on Thursday morning. She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall with long brown hair and has a heart tattoo on her hand.

The teenager was last seen wearing a white crop top, blue jeans, black trainers and a black bomber jacket. Chloe uses public transport and is known to frequent the Harehills and Dewsbury areas.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and anyone who has information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police log 493 of April 20. Information can also be given online via the West Yorkshire Police live chat.

Chloe Moore, 14, was reported missing from Seacroft on ThursdayChloe Moore, 14, was reported missing from Seacroft on Thursday
