Child dies in West Yorkshire house fire as mother and other children escape
The emergency services were called at 1.08am to reports of a serious house fire on Kingsdale Drive, Bradford.
The woman occupant and three children managed to get out of the property and were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Footage from the street shows the charred upstairs window of the dormer bungalow. No further details have been disclosed at this stage.
A scene is currently in place at the address and police are working with the fire investigators to establish the exact cause of the blaze
