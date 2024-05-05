Child dies in West Yorkshire house fire as mother and other children escape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The emergency services were called at 1.08am to reports of a serious house fire on Kingsdale Drive, Bradford.

The woman occupant and three children managed to get out of the property and were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The house in which a child's body was recovered after a devastating fire. (pic by Google Map)

Sadly, a fourth child was found inside the address and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Footage from the street shows the charred upstairs window of the dormer bungalow. No further details have been disclosed at this stage.