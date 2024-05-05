Child dies in West Yorkshire house fire as mother and other children escape

A child has died following an early-morning house fire in which the youngster’s mother and three other children were able to escape.
By Nick Frame
Published 5th May 2024, 13:50 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 13:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The emergency services were called at 1.08am to reports of a serious house fire on Kingsdale Drive, Bradford.   

The woman occupant and three children managed to get out of the property and were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The house in which a child's body was recovered after a devastating fire. (pic by Google Map)The house in which a child's body was recovered after a devastating fire. (pic by Google Map)
The house in which a child's body was recovered after a devastating fire. (pic by Google Map)

Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

Sadly, a fourth child was found inside the address and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Footage from the street shows the charred upstairs window of the dormer bungalow. No further details have been disclosed at this stage.

A scene is currently in place at the address and police are working with the fire investigators to establish the exact cause of the blaze

Related topics:Emergency servicesWest YorkshireHospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.