Chemical leak at food plant in Lidget Green, Bradford

Hazardous chemicals leaked in an incident at a food plant which was tackled by fire crews.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said an ammonia leak was isolated after crews were called to a food processing plant on Cemetery Road, Lidget Green, Bradford, just before 9.30pm last night (Sunday).

A spokesman said: "Crews and fire service hazardous materials officers on scene liaised with specialist teams provided by the company to locate the leak and isolate it.

"Appliances from Fairweather Green and Shipley attended, along with fire service specialist officers."