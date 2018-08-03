Charity under fire over sale of Leeds disabled care home

Concerns have been raised over the future of disabled people living in a care home which is being sold off by a charity.

Champion House, which provides residential care for up to 27 people with physical disabilities in Calverley, is among 17 homes being sold by care organisation Leonard Cheshire Disability.

Homes in Cleckheaton, Calderdale, York and Sheffield are also affected as the charity seeks a new provider to keep them open. Leonard Cheshire has defended its decision to sell the homes after claims that vulnerable residents have not been properly consulted. Calverley and Farsley councillor Andrew Carter said: “I’m concerned, I have to say, that there appears to have been a lack of proper consultation.

“An explanation is required. We are talking about very vulnerable people here.”

Leonard Cheshire said it told staff and residents at the earliest opportunity.

A spokesman said: “We are acutely aware that this is a stressful and worrying time for residents, staff and their families and the decision hasn’t been taken lightly. Senior management have visited staff and residents at all services currently affected and an open dialogue between them and decision makers at Leonard Cheshire will continue.”

Residents at Champion House include people whose care is funded by Leeds City Council.

A council spokesman said: “While we understand that this home is not likely to be sold until Spring 2019, we are currently in the process of contacting residents funded by the council and their families to reassure them of Leeds City Council’s ongoing support during this period including the anticipated transition to a new provider.”