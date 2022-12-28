Chapeltown Road: Cyclist suffers head injury after being hit by car as crash forces Leeds road closure
A cyclist suffered a head injury after a crash in Leeds.
By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police received a report of a collision involving a car and a cyclist on Francis Street in Chapeltown at around 7.40am today. (December 28)
The cyclist was taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered a head injury and an injury to his hand.
Road closures were put in place while enquiries were carried out.