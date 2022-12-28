News you can trust since 1890
Chapeltown Road: Cyclist suffers head injury after being hit by car as crash forces Leeds road closure

A cyclist suffered a head injury after a crash in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police received a report of a collision involving a car and a cyclist on Francis Street in Chapeltown at around 7.40am today. (December 28)

The cyclist was taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered a head injury and an injury to his hand.

Road closures were put in place while enquiries were carried out.

Francis Street in Chapeltown. PIC: Google