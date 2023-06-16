Championing Early Years in Chapletown

Outstanding Ofsted report for Best Childcare of Chapeltown.

According to the report, published on Thursday June 15, children thrive at the ‘exceptional and highly stimulating nursery setting’.

From the inspection in May, officers added that children are at the heart of everything the nursery does, which leads to confident happy learners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The inclusive and engaging environment allows children from an early age to develop close and effective relationships with the nurturing staff,” said the report.

"This enables children to develop excellent emotional stability and gain a strong sense of belonging.

“Staff are highly experienced at creating an environment that sparks children natural curiosity and this was evident as the inspector observed children sitting on logs outside at the outdoor firepit.

"Staff created a sense of excitement as they added fairy dust to the flames and watched them magically change colour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that children are highly respectful to each other, learning to regulate behaviour from a young age and they displayed impeccable manners.

Best Childcare provide a rich and ambitious educational programme that is based on promoting children exploration, creativity and discovery.

The report added: The management team is extremely strong.

"It recognizes the importance of valuing staffs well being, and it is clear that all staff feel valued and incredibly well supported in their role. This is evident in the staffs genuine enthusiasm and passion for their work with children.

“Children show increasing high levels of independence as they and make choices about their learning from the wide range of high quality resources on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The setting enjoys home meals cooked meals, which they help to prepare by peeling and cutting carrots and leeks as part of the lunch that day.

“The management team is passionate about providing the highest quality of care and education for all children and this is something which they are continuing to share with the wider community across Leeds.”