The tragedy follows a blaze in one of the rooms at the property on Cemetery Road, Pudsey. It was reported shortly before 10pm last night (April 12).

A man in his 40s has died after a house fire that was reported on Cemetery Road, Pudsey, shortly before 10pm on April 12. Photo: Google.

West Yorkshire Police was called to the scene by the fire service and an investigation into the incident has since been launched.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A man was removed from the property and given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious but detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the circumstances.”