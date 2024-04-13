Cemetery Road Pudsey fire: Tragedy as man in his 40s dies following house fire in Leeds
The tragedy follows a blaze in one of the rooms at the property on Cemetery Road, Pudsey. It was reported shortly before 10pm last night (April 12).
West Yorkshire Police was called to the scene by the fire service and an investigation into the incident has since been launched.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A man was removed from the property and given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
“The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious but detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the circumstances.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been asked to comment.
