Cemetery Road Pudsey fire: Tragedy as man in his 40s dies following house fire in Leeds

A man in his 40s has died after a fire broke out at a house in Leeds, police have confirmed.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 13th Apr 2024, 13:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The tragedy follows a blaze in one of the rooms at the property on Cemetery Road, Pudsey. It was reported shortly before 10pm last night (April 12).

A man in his 40s has died after a house fire that was reported on Cemetery Road, Pudsey, shortly before 10pm on April 12. Photo: Google.A man in his 40s has died after a house fire that was reported on Cemetery Road, Pudsey, shortly before 10pm on April 12. Photo: Google.
A man in his 40s has died after a house fire that was reported on Cemetery Road, Pudsey, shortly before 10pm on April 12. Photo: Google.

West Yorkshire Police was called to the scene by the fire service and an investigation into the incident has since been launched.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “A man was removed from the property and given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious but detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the circumstances.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been asked to comment.

Related topics:PoliceFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.