Cellogas: Leeds print firm moves to new home

A specialist print finishes firm that was almost wiped out by the Boxing Day floods two years ago has moved to new premises.

Leeds-based Celloglas, which is the UK’s leading print finishing company, relocated to Cross Green after insurance premiums rose by £35,000 a year at its old site in Holbeck, where it was based for 27 years.

Its new home at Cross Green Industrial Estate is set on higher ground and gives the firm room to grow further, according to operations director Richard Pinkney.

He said the move is a mark in the sand for a strong future. “This was a blessing in disguise really, as whilst the 2015 flood was horrendous and hugely disruptive and costly for our business; that premises wasn’t really suiting our growth needs.

“Housed in two buildings knocked through, the space was never very efficient and it meant the machines couldn’t be grouped as we’d ideally arrange them.”

He added: “Now we have a nice open plan space and the move to our new site has given us the opportunity to purchase brand new machinery, including the latest technology. The upgrades mean we can now offer even better finishing and customer service and we will continue to invest in the future of the business.

“Signing a new 10-year lease has also given the workforce the reassurance that we’re here for the long term.”

The Leeds Enterprise Partnership provided a grant to help the business relocate.