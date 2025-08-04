Watling Road Castleford: Man hurled tiles from rooftop after being spotted by police officer

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
A man hurled tiles from a rooftop in Castleford after being spotted by a police officer.

The man had climbed on top of a property on Watling Road shortly before 6pm yesterday (August 3), when he was seen by the officer on patrol.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The officer engaged with the man, who began to throw roof tiles.

“A cordon was put in place for public safety and further police resources attended at the scene.”

The cordon was finally lifted more than four hours later, at around 10.30pm, when the man climbed down from the roof.

Police confirmed that he was taken to hospital.

