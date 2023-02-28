Emergency services were called to Woodys DIY in Enterprise Way shortly before 2.30pm on Monday amid reports of a gas explosion and fire. A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said five crews were initially dispatched due to the “nature and volume of calls received” but this was scaled back to three crews after an assessment of the scene.

The spokesperson said: “When at the scene, crews confirmed it was propane and butane cylinder fire, located in the storage yard of the property. Firefighters used two ground monitors, a large jet, an aerial appliance and a portable pump as part of the salvage operation to extinguish the blaze, which was out by 5.30pm and we left the scene shortly after.”

They said that two people, one of them a bystander, had suffered relatively minor injuries and were transported to hospital to receive treatment.

Emergency services were called to Woodys DIY in Enterprise Way, Castleford. Picture: Google

Castleford bus station was closed for at least an hour while the fire was brought under control, with passengers being told by West Yorkshire Metro that staff were on hand to give advice on alternative bus stops.