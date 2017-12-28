Cash for Kids charity slap-up lunch is magic for Leeds youngsters

IT was a memorable holiday feast for children who were invited to a charity’s celebration event at a popular Leeds restaurant.

Gaucho restaurant on Park Row hosted a sumptuous lunch for 100 of the children that Radio Aire’s Cash for Kids support through its annual Mission Christmas appeal.

Magician Paul Dawson entertaining pupils from Windmill Primary School from Belle Isle in Leeds at the Mission Christmas lunch at Gaucho's restaurant in Leeds

The children enjoyed a mouth-watering meal while being entertained by local magician Paul Dawson, who is a keen supporter of Radio Aire’s Cash for Kids.

Yesterday’s event, which saw the restaurant’s staff and suppliers donate their time and products for free, was the fourth year that Gaucho has hosted a lunch to support the appeal.

The team enjoy catering for children who wouldn’t normally get the to chance to experience a restaurant like Gaucho.

Radio Aire’s charity executive Lauren Scarth, said: “We are so touched and amazing by the generosity each year by the wonderful team at Gaucho.

Pupils from Low Road Primary School from Hunslet in Leeds at the Mission Christmas lunch at Gaucho's restaurant in Leeds

“The looks on the children’s faces are priceless, they were so excited and thoroughly enjoyed their lunch.”

A spokeswoman for Gaucho, said: “This is the fourth year that we have held the beneficiaries lunch here at Gaucho in Leeds.

“Cash for Kids is a great cause and all our staff and suppliers are more than happy to help make sure this is a special day for the children.”

Kind-hearted Yorkshire Evening Post readers have helped to brighten the festive season for more than 25,000 children in the region through this year’s Radio Aire Mission Christmas appeal.

The YEP-backed appeal invited people to buy one extra gift to help the thousands of disadvantaged children in Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire area.

Thanks to your generosity, a staggering 25,553 gifts were delivered to various collection points across the area and delivered to the youngsters who needed them most.

Caroline Verdon and Ant Arthur from the Radio Aire breakfast show team said: “Poverty affects many children across the UK, but they all deserve to have a great Christmas.

“Mission Christmas is there to help our listeners with a small act of generosity which will put a smile on a child’s face.

“We have been overwhelmed with the response of people in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

“It’s amazing to see the community coming together to make this festive period special for all.”

Find out how you can help to make a difference via special campaigns all year long by visiting www.radioaire.co.uk/charity