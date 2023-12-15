Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Casa Alba Headingley: 11 fabulous pictures inside the family-friendly Italian restaurant in Otley Road

Casa Alba is a fabulous addition to the Leeds dining scene, serving authentic Italian cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere.
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT

The independent restaurant, located on Otley Road in Far Headingley, was opened this summer by experienced chef and restaurateur Dhionist Kalaj.

It serves a wide menu of traditional Italian food made with fresh ingredients – with dishes ranging from pizza and pasta to carne, fish and risotto. The dishes are accompanied by a large wine menu with plenty of Italian choices.

From January, Casa Alba will offer 20% off its food from 5pm-7pm on weekdays. The family-friendly restaurant already boasts a 5* rating on Google Reviews and Tripadvisor.

We take a look inside the beautiful Otley Road restaurant. Find out more on the Casa Alba website.

Casa Alba is located at 74-76 Otley Road, Far Headingley

Casa Alba is located at 74-76 Otley Road, Far Headingley Photo: James Hardisty

The restaurant was opened this summer by Dhionist Kalaj, pictured

The restaurant was opened this summer by Dhionist Kalaj, pictured Photo: James Hardisty

The restaurant serves authentic Italian food

The restaurant serves authentic Italian food Photo: James Hardisty

Starters include garlic bread, chicken liver pate, minestroni soup, insalata caprese and bruschetta with Parma ham

Starters include garlic bread, chicken liver pate, minestroni soup, insalata caprese and bruschetta with Parma ham Photo: James Hardisty

A showstopper on the menu is the fillet of seabass served on a bed of rocket with vine tomato and lemon sauce

A showstopper on the menu is the fillet of seabass served on a bed of rocket with vine tomato and lemon sauce Photo: James Hardisty

There's a variety of pizza toppings to choose from, including the Americano, calzone and the Pizza Alba with buffalo mozzarella, mortadella rocket and pine nuts

There's a variety of pizza toppings to choose from, including the Americano, calzone and the Pizza Alba with buffalo mozzarella, mortadella rocket and pine nuts Photo: James Hardisty

