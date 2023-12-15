Casa Alba is a fabulous addition to the Leeds dining scene, serving authentic Italian cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere.

The independent restaurant, located on Otley Road in Far Headingley, was opened this summer by experienced chef and restaurateur Dhionist Kalaj.

It serves a wide menu of traditional Italian food made with fresh ingredients – with dishes ranging from pizza and pasta to carne, fish and risotto. The dishes are accompanied by a large wine menu with plenty of Italian choices.

From January, Casa Alba will offer 20% off its food from 5pm-7pm on weekdays. The family-friendly restaurant already boasts a 5* rating on Google Reviews and Tripadvisor.

We take a look inside the beautiful Otley Road restaurant. Find out more on the Casa Alba website.

