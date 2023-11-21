A 68-year-old has died after police rushed to a report of a man being trapped under a vehicle.

The incident, at a work premises in Carr Wood Road, Castleford, was reported shortly before 6.30am on Monday (November 20).

Emergency services rushed to the scene where the man was brought out from under the vehicle as paramedics commenced CPR.

But the casualty was pronounced dead a short time later. His family have been informed.

A 68-year-old man has died after what police described as an "industrial accident" at a work premises in Carr Wood Road, Castleford, on November 20. Photo: Google.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident is being treated as an industrial accident and officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.”