Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Carr Wood Road Castleford: Tragedy as 68-year-old man dies after being trapped under vehicle in West Yorkshire

A 68-year-old has died after police rushed to a report of a man being trapped under a vehicle.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 21st Nov 2023, 08:19 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 08:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident, at a work premises in Carr Wood Road, Castleford, was reported shortly before 6.30am on Monday (November 20).

Emergency services rushed to the scene where the man was brought out from under the vehicle as paramedics commenced CPR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the casualty was pronounced dead a short time later. His family have been informed.

Most Popular
A 68-year-old man has died after what police described as an "industrial accident" at a work premises in Carr Wood Road, Castleford, on November 20. Photo: Google.A 68-year-old man has died after what police described as an "industrial accident" at a work premises in Carr Wood Road, Castleford, on November 20. Photo: Google.
A 68-year-old man has died after what police described as an "industrial accident" at a work premises in Carr Wood Road, Castleford, on November 20. Photo: Google.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident is being treated as an industrial accident and officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.”

A scene has been put in place while enquiries are carried out into the circumstances. The coroner’s office has been informed.

Related topics:West YorkshireEmergency servicesCPRCastlefordHealth and Safety ExecutiveWest Yorkshire Police