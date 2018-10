Have your say

A driver had a lucky escape after his car became wedged on a wall overhanging a 20ft drop following a crash.

The black VW collided with a blue Polo on Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton just before 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The black car was left precariously balanced above a 20ft drop to the Gledhow Valley allotments below.

Police confirmed that nobody was injured and that no arrests were made.

The wall was extensively damaged.