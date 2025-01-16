Deighton Road Wetherby: Two rushed to hospital after car crashes into wall
The incident, that was reported shortly before 4.30pm yesterday (January 15), happened on Deighton Road.
A number of ambulances attending the crash, later taking two patients to Harrogate District Hospital.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 4.29pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 15 January) to report a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Deighton Road, Wetherby.
“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Harrogate District Hospital.”
