Deighton Road Wetherby: Two rushed to hospital after car crashes into wall

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a car crashed into a wall in Wetherby.

The incident, that was reported shortly before 4.30pm yesterday (January 15), happened on Deighton Road.

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a car crashed into a wall on Deighton Road, Wetherby, on January 15. | National World/Google

A number of ambulances attending the crash, later taking two patients to Harrogate District Hospital.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 4.29pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 15 January) to report a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Deighton Road, Wetherby.

“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Harrogate District Hospital.”

