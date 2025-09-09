Render of GenesisCare Leeds Centre opening in 2026

Planning permission has been granted for a huge new private cancer centre in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GenesisCare, which specialises in complex cancers, says its new, state-of-the-art, comprehensive oncology and haematology centre will open in 2026.

This new facility at Thorpe park will be the 15th and largest centre in its UK network, housing two of the world’s most advanced and sophisticated radiotherapy platforms, revolutionising treatment for patients with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The addition of a centre in Leeds to support patients in the North of England and Scotland, is part of their continued expansion of specialist outpatient cancer care centres delivering world-class treatments.

The centre will have the unique ability to personalise radiotherapy in real-time, using both MRI and CT imaging, offering patients treatment precisely tailored to their specific cancer.

Dr Sheena Khanduri, GenesisCare’s Chief Medical Officer, explains: "We’re proud to be at the forefront of this transformative advancement in cancer treatment. Adaptive radiotherapy - with the integration of live images of the tumour and surrounding healthy tissue, means we can personalise radiotherapy based on each patient’s anatomy, with a new treatment plan every single day. This approach enables our clinicians to confidently deliver higher doses of radiotherapy, with extreme precision. Protecting healthy tissue, reducing side effects and improving outcomes, means we’re bringing the future of personalised cancer treatment into clinical practice today."

READ MORE: 'Pale as a ghost': Girl diagnosed with rare condition after symptoms put down to constipation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new centre will also include an outpatient and consulting department to the advanced imaging department (3T MRI, PET-CT and CT), and a systemic therapy suite which will deliver chemotherapy, targeted therapies and immunotherapy. The centre aims to have every type of cancer and every aspect of personalised advanced cancer care will be seamlessly integrated under one roof.

Previously, insured and self-funding patients in the North of England and Scotland had to travel to GenesisCare in Oxford or London for such advanced treatments.

Justin Hely, GenesisCare’s CEO UK & Europe said: "The approval of planning permission for our 15th - and largest - centre in Leeds, set to open in 2026, not only strengthens our presence in the North of England and beyond, but also reinforces our ambition to lead the way in the UK to deliver highly personalised, advanced cancer treatments and care to more patients - where and when they need it most."