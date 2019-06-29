Can you spot yourself in the pictures of the day from Leeds Waterfront Festival?
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine at Leeds Dock as the city's annual Waterfront Festival took place.
While 20 teams took part in races throughout the day, crowds came to watch and soak up the sunshine, food and drink. Here are ten pictures from today's action.
1. Looking good
Participants are encouraged to don fancy dress for the boat races.
2. Paddle power
One of the first teams taking part in the dragon boat races at Leeds Dock.
3. Tastes good
Street food traders were hoping to impress for votes in the British Street Food Awards.
4. Gun Salute
Levy Cassey, six, of Belle Isle with Royal Armouries staff firing the canon.
