Cambrian Terrace Holbeck: Firefighters rush to blaze in Leeds as residents of four-storey building evacuated

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Jun 2024, 09:58 BST
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze in Leeds, as residents of a four-storey building were evacuated.

The fire, in the basement of the building on Cambrian Terrace in Holbeck, broke out yesterday afternoon (June 25).

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, along with police.

Firefighters rushed to a blaze at Cambrian Terrace on June 25.Firefighters rushed to a blaze at Cambrian Terrace on June 25.
Firefighters rushed to a blaze at Cambrian Terrace on June 25. | Google

Firefighters, who were called shortly before 5pm, extinguished the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The occupants of the terraced property had evacuated, and no-one was injured.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation and police are continuing to liaise with fire investigators.”

