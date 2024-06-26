Cambrian Terrace Holbeck: Firefighters rush to blaze in Leeds as residents of four-storey building evacuated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze in Leeds, as residents of a four-storey building were evacuated.
The fire, in the basement of the building on Cambrian Terrace in Holbeck, broke out yesterday afternoon (June 25).
Three fire crews were sent to the scene, along with police.
Firefighters, who were called shortly before 5pm, extinguished the blaze.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The occupants of the terraced property had evacuated, and no-one was injured.
“The cause of the fire remains under investigation and police are continuing to liaise with fire investigators.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.