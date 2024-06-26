Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze in Leeds, as residents of a four-storey building were evacuated.

The fire, in the basement of the building on Cambrian Terrace in Holbeck, broke out yesterday afternoon (June 25).

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, along with police.

Firefighters rushed to a blaze at Cambrian Terrace on June 25. | Google

Firefighters, who were called shortly before 5pm, extinguished the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The occupants of the terraced property had evacuated, and no-one was injured.