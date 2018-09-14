Calls to abolish charges for waste disposal at Leeds tips

Calls have been made for waste disposal at tips in Leeds to be free of charge.

Those using council recycling sites around the city have had to pay a charge for disposing certain materials since February this year. The council said this was to help cover the costs of the sites. But, at a full council meeting this week, Pudsey councillor Mark Harrison (Con) suggested that the charges could encourage fly-tipping, and should be scrapped.

He said: “Disposing of waste at household waste sites should be free of charge, and this would help reduce fly-tipping and reduce the cost of cleaning up after the people who may try to avoid the charges.”

The council’s executive member for environment Coun Mohammed Rafique responded: “There is no charge for over 80 per cent of the waste people bring. The vast majority of waste can be deposited free of charge at our sites.”

According to the rules, charges are made for disposal of building waste of between £2.60 and £4.80 per 25-litre bag. Disposal of tyres is charged at £1.50 per tyre.