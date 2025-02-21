Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze that tore through a ground-floor flat in Leeds last night (February 20).

Flames erupted in the property, on Buslingthorpe Lane in Meanwood, shortly before 8pm.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze that tore through a ground-floor flat on Buslingthorpe Lane in Meanwood on February 20. | Google/National World

Crews from three fire stations across the city were deployed to the five-storey building, battling the blaze with two hose reels.

A high-pressure fan was later used to clear smoke from the property, as flats above had to be checked for smoke spread.

No details of the cause have yet been released.