Buslingthorpe Lane Meanwood: Emergency crews tackle flat fire in Leeds as flames erupt in five-storey building
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze that tore through a ground-floor flat in Leeds last night (February 20).
Crews from three fire stations across the city were deployed to the five-storey building, battling the blaze with two hose reels.
A high-pressure fan was later used to clear smoke from the property, as flats above had to be checked for smoke spread.
No details of the cause have yet been released.
