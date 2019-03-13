Recruitment app has right recipe for Leeds hospitality sector

A new recruitment app is going down a treat with bars and restaurants in Leeds.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, WERKS has been created with the aim of revolutionising the often tricky task of staff recruitment in the city’s independent hospitality sector.

And today co-founders Chris Marshall and Justin Taundi revealed that a number of indies have already registered with the app following its official launch.

Justin said: “We’re thrilled to have the likes of Laynes Espresso, Cafe 164, Belgrave Music Hall, Ox Club, Grumpys and Waterlane Boathouse on board to finally launch WERKS.

“We are looking forward to getting the word out there and welcoming more businesses and candidates to use our hassle-free recruitment platform, and freeing up time for them to focus on their craft – providing exceptional hospitality services.”

The app aims to match everyone from casual workers to top-notch chefs with relevant employment opportunities and also allows businesses to post details of job vacancies.

Justin and Chris have pledged that two per cent of all revenue will be donated to modern slavery charities, starting with Hope For Justice.

