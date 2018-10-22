New era for Leeds bar operator Jones Bar Group as it launches as Concept Taverns and splits from Roxy Leisure

Independent bar operator Jones Bar Group is re-launching as Concept Taverns as it looks to usher in a new era for the company.

The new firm has become a separate entity from its sister company Roxy Leisure.

Concept Taverns says it will focus on a fast-growing estate of freehold modern Yorkshire pubs.

Concept Taverns will be led by managing director Ben Jones and operations director Ben Warren, while Matthew Jones will dedicate his time to being managing director of Roxy Leisure, supported by operations director John Crowe.

Ben Jones, managing director of Concept Taverns, said: “In a time when there are lots of leasehold restaurants and bars entering administration, we are seeking the security of being our own landlord by owning a freehold estate of pubs.”

The new Concept Taverns group will contain a portfolio of five independent pubs, based in and around Leeds.

These include the Parkside Tavern on Merrion Street, Bar 166 and Granvilles in Horsforth, as well as two new pubs recently acquired in Guiseley and Thackley.

Mr Jones said: “We want to double our freehold estate by 2020, investing in new projects around Yorkshire that just focus on great products and service, in a proper pub environment.”

He added: “As consumer tastes have changed, we’ve seen the values of the traditional pub come to the forefront again, and we want Concept Taverns to be leading the charge when it comes to delivering that experience, in a way that today’s drinkers want it.”